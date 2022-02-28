newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After significant delays and years of planning, a long-awaited aged care community in Turvey Park is one step closer to opening its doors. On Monday morning the first sod was turned at Signature Care's aged care community, built on 11 hectares at Charles Sturt University's (CSU) old South Campus site. Signature Care CEO Graeme Croft said it has been "the culmination of a lot of hard work" to get the building to this stage, with the roof on and a completion date of around October this year. Progress on the site is especially exciting after years of delays, he said, with the site acquisition from CSU, site remediation and establishing all the necessary approvals. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Croft said Wagga was identified as "one of the most under-bedded areas in Australia" and the new facility will provide much-needed beds for the city. The $35m development will feature 180 beds for high-level care divided into five wings, with 144 beds already approved and approvals pending for a further 36 beds. Each of the five wings will feature its own private lounge and dining area, as well as its own internal courtyard, and the facility will be home to a cinema, library and billiards room. One of the wings will also act as a memory support unit for residents with dementia. "There are no memory support beds that I understand are being used for such in Wagga Wagga, so this will provide a provision for unmet need," Mr Croft said. "Those people generally leave town instead of being accommodated for here." There are currently 75 employees and subcontractors working on the site and it is expected the facility will initially employ 160 full-time workers, growing to 180 full-time in the future. As part of the development Signature Care is planning to partner with CSU via the Bachelor of Nursing program. "For a country community like Wagga, being able to provide somebody with tertiary education with on-the-site training in the vocation is pretty important," Mr Croft said. Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the development is an "exciting venture" which will address some of the concerns about aged care availability across the city. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

