Wagga extends stranglehold on Bing Wallder Shield

The Bing Wallder Shield remains in Wagga after the home side won a fourth straight title on Sunday. The best bowlers from across Zone 8 converged on the Wagga RSL Club for the first running of the event since 2018. COVID claimed the event in 2019 and 2020 but there will be two this year with Wagga winning the 2021 event after a tough tussle. After a loss to Southern Slopes on Saturday, it opened up the competition but it was to be their only slip up. Instead Wagga held off Albury to win on shots differential. Both sides finished with a record of four wins and one loss from their five games but Wagga's differential of 88 was far superior to Albury's 29. READ MORE President Martin Holmes was impressed by the display. "It was a really good weekend," Holmes said. "Southern Slopes beating us on Saturday afternoon opened it up as there were four teams on two wins and a loss. "If Wagga had won that third game it would have been a pretty boring Sunday but as it turned out everyone was hovering around the scoreboard to see what they had to do." Southern Slopes finished third followed by Riverina, Southern Highlands and South Western. Wagga's Ross Maguire, Brett Peiper, BJ Hare and Noel O'Brien were the best performed team of the tournament as the only team to win all five of their games. Weather conditions proved tricky on Saturday with windy conditions causing havoc but it didn't detract from the event. "Wagga RSL did a really good job and the greens run perfect," Holmes said. "Weather conditions on Saturday were overcast and blustery and they turned the greens around so we started off north-south before going east-west and that brought a few bowlers undone." There will be another Big Wallder Shied held later this year but which club in the Southern Highlands will host in November is yet to be determined.

