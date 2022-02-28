news, local-news,

A WAGGA environmentalist would like to see more being done across the city to prepare for "unpredictable" and "extreme" weather. Climate Action Wagga's Patricia Murray said there is not enough infrastructure, system support, knowledge or action being undertaken to combat potential extreme circumstances such as fires, floods and droughts. "What we are seeing with the flooding in NSW at the moment in unusual, unprecedented areas, the swings [for extreme weather] are greater," she said. "These extreme weather circumstances have always happened, but the severity of them is unpredictable and it will get worse. Right now, it's unstable." Wagga residents are yet to see the back-end of the La Nina, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicting a higher than average rainfall forecast for NSW right up until April. And while drought may not be a concern just yet, if history repeats itself and drought does follow the La Nina, Mrs Murray isn't confident Wagga will be prepared. IN OTHER NEWS: "Even on a national level I don't think they are prepared," she said. Mrs Murray said water-preservation and water restrictions should be on the agenda in preparation that drought could be on the horizon. "They need to be looking at the water supply for communities, particularly bigger communities," she said. "And, they need to be focusing on the systems and stop pushing the growth of Wagga if we don't have enough water to support it." Mrs Murrary said it's not aloof to be thinking ahead of the possibilities as it is better to be over-prepared than under-prepared. The NSW Government Department of Industries said the emergence of drought across the Riverina for 2022 is not indicated in the recent drying trends following the very wet 2021 spring period. But, drought has not been ruled out. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

