Mitch Beer capped off a busy but successful weekend with success on his hometrack on Sunday. Well In Sight made it three wins from as many starts for the Albury trainer. The $1.90 favourite was positioned perfectly by Simon Miller just off the speed and accelerated away from her rivals to win by two lengths and extend a perfect start to her racing career. It was the second leg of a double for Miller, who also rode Teetotal to victory for David O'Prey to kick off the meeting. Beer also came home from Leeton's non-TAB meeting a winner after Jason Lyon booted home Old Gregg and Excelegant. Old Gregg went one better than last time out to break his maiden at start four while Excelegant also broke through for her first win. READ MORE Beer just missed out on winning the Dederang Cup on Saturday with Wise Dragon just nosed out in the popular feature race. However none of his seven starters across the three meetings for the weekend missed a place. He also had Tullaghan finish second at Leeton while emergency Rayaine was third. Penny Stocks completed the sequence with a second at Albury. Meanwhile Peter Clancy ensured the locals had plenty to cheer at Leeton on Saturday. Eastern Breeze brought up her first win since August for the veteran trainer with former apprentice Nick Heywood on board.

