What do we have to show for our hard work?

This country's unemployment rate is sitting at 4.2 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, its lowest level since the global financial crisis hit in 2008. But although that figure tells us there are a lot of people in work, it sheds no light on how happy those employees are with their wages, conditions and job security. There are signs that significant sections of the nation's workforce are feeling disgruntled that their hard work is not actually taking them forward in life. In fact, I'd suggest many are feeling like they are going backwards. In recent weeks we have seen industrial action launched or threatened by nurses, midwives, paramedics and now teachers. While the issues workers in those fields face run far deeper than just the pay they take home at the end of the week, it is representative of a wider workforce malaise. At the core of the problem is that wages growth is not keeping pace with inflation. According to the ABS, only one of 18 sectors surveyed provided pay increases above 3 per cent in 2021. The housing boom has spread from the capital cities to the regions, including Wagga, with many families struggling to break into the market - or stay there - as prices surge and mortgages bite. The price of food has risen and, to my mind at least, the quality has dropped. How many of you have bought a packet of chicken from one of the major supermarkets only to get home, open it and have your kitchen filled with a foul odour? Petrol prices have gone through the roof and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is tipped to create further volatility. Could we hit $2 a litre? It seems only a matter of time. How will the major parties address Australia's cost of living crisis at the upcoming federal election? Or, perhaps more to the point, will the major parties address Australia's cost of living crisis at the upcoming federal election? Given both the Coalition and Labor seem to be adopting the smallest of small target strategies, there is every chance they will simply pretend it doesn't exist. All the best for the week ahead, Ross Tyson, editor