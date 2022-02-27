comment,

During this election campaign, we are going to hear a lot about national security, and China in particular. Was it, therefore, a coincidence that Chinese battleships, including a guided missile destroyer, were cruising in Australia's exclusive economic zone in the Arafura Sea near Darwin just two days before both Morrison and Albanese were to be in Darwin for the 80th anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Darwin? Was it a coincidence that those Chinese warships decided to laser an Australian surveillance aircraft? The offending Chinese vessel "has since steamed through the Torres Strait at the northern tip of Queensland accompanied by another PLA-N (Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy) ship, heading towards the Coral Sea off the Great Barrier Reef," according to The Guardian, "... to monitor upcoming Australian military exercises off the Queensland coast". The Darwin bombing remembrance ceremony surely made the two leaders conscious that Darwin stands as our best example of lack of defence preparedness. In 1942, no one seemed to have anticipated a Japanese attack. Darwin was a totally isolated town, connected to the rest of Australia only by the Overland Telegraph, and by sea. The oil bunkers for refuelling shipping appear prominently in WWII bombing photos, because they were at the head of the harbour, completely exposed to incoming bombers. Just a few months before, the USA had been shocked into war by the unanticipated bombing of Pearl Harbour. The world sat back when Japan invaded China in 1937. The world watched as Germany lapsed into massive Nazi gatherings, parades of military might, and a ranting Adolph Hitler. Germany's militarisation was well publicised, even witnessed by world travellers. Right now, we in Australia, the USA and the rest of the world watch China's massive military marches, parades, weapon displays, naval bases built on false reefs, and the intimidation of fishing fleets from smaller nations. Are we failing to recognise history repeating itself? Do we repeat Britain's unpreparedness in 1939? Watching those SBS documentaries shown at 5.30 on Saturdays and Sundays, I cannot help but feel that we only "won" WWII because Germany attacked Russia while persecuting some of the most intelligent people in Germany - some of whom escaped and helped America design the atom bomb. Britain was saved by its massive industrial capacity before WWII. What industry does Britain have left now? Where's Australia's industrial base that quickly adapted to war production? During this election, there will be debate about armaments. The record on Anthony Albanese's side is not something he will want to discuss. Played down so far has been the fact that Albanese was a Cabinet Minister during the disastrous Rudd era, and Deputy Prime Minister under Kevin Rudd from June until September 2013. The Rudd Government talked about defence, but in reality, cut the Defence budget to 1.9 per cent of GDP, its lowest ever. They talked about submarines. None were ordered. Albanese will have a hard time saying that he can be trusted to be Prime Minister if we enter a period of conflict with China. China has tried to cripple Australia's exports through punitive tariffs. China is accused of digital interference and hacking. But isn't our solar and wind boom based on Chinese equipment? Why don't we manufacture critical infrastructure ourselves? There is little doubt that COVID came from China, yet we import Chinese masks and protective gear. China wins again. China controls processed lithium, cobalt, nickel, and so on, needed to produce renewables. We supply the ore, but mania about emissions means that we don't refine the finished product. We don't want conflict with China. We need economic independence. We need Australian manufacturing and innovation. China's "developing country" status means it can increase emissions. More of our production going to China does not reduce global emissions. It simply increases China's economic power and global dominance. Last week, we learnt that state Labor leader Chris Minns took a five-day trip to Hong Kong and China that was funded by a Chinese billionaire exiled from Australia as an agent of Chinese influence. The Daily Telegraph had a picture of Minns in China with Chris Bowen, smiling under Chairman Mao's portrait. Which party would you trust to stand up for Australia's interests?

