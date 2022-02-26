news, local-news,

THE family rooms at Ronald McDonald House Charities Wagga will get a revamp thanks to a generous donation from Pillow Talk. House manager Jessica Lambert said the donations will help to liven up the four family rooms. IN OTHER NEWS: And, with four rooms, it meant that four of every item was donated from new queen coverlet sets for the beds to throws, cushions and greenery. Ms Lambert said she had wanted to include greenery to put in the ensuites to "help liven them up a bit." Ronald McDonald House, Wagga also received a huge amount of support from the community in less than 24-hours after having put a call out onto social media for donations.

