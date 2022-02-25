newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Aishwarya Anilkumar has been searching for a job for more than a year now. The Wagga-based La Trobe University student is looking for some casual work to supplement her income as she studies, but in a city crying out for workers, she's had no luck. She has had applications rejected for jobs like McDonald's and KFC, but she isn't quite sure where she is going wrong. "I've been to interviews," she said. "I didn't know where I was going wrong, so I went to my careers advisor at school to get my resume checked. "I think I just wasn't there at the right time, I was always a day late. I realised that as soon as they upload the vacancy I should be very quick to apply." IN OTHER NEWS: Miss Anilkumar, 18, was one of the 300-plus people who came through the Wagga Jobs Fair put on by the federal government at the showgrounds on Friday. This is the first time such a fair has come to Wagga and it featured 32 Riverina employers looking to fill 1700 jobs. "The Regional Australia Institute has identified 72,300 regional job vacancies, which means employers are actively looking for job seekers," said Riverina MP Michael McCormack. "These jobs fairs are a fantastic way to meet employers face to face and get a foot in the door." According to the Department of Education Skills and Employment, the latest figures put the Riverina's unemployment rate at 1.6 per cent, extremely when compared to the national figure of 4.2 per cent. The unemployment rate for the Wagga Local Government Area was at 2.5 per cent as of September last year, down 2.7 per cent since March 2020. Jagroop Singh, 30, was also on the hunt for a job. A qualified mechanic, he moved to Wagga from Geelong two months ago and he's sent out "more than 20" resumes to Riverina businesses to no avail. "So, now I've decided to apply for any job whichever I get," he said. Mr Singh saw a few opportunities in his field at the fair, but based on the jobs on offer he thinks in the future he might try his hand at childcare. Angela Rey is the Local Employment facilitator for the Riverina, a new position created by the federal government, and she believes people have struggled after losing employment during the the pandemic, but the situation is redeemable. "I think if we increase collaboration between federal, state, there's a lot of community organsitations, I think we can collaborate and develop some really good programs to get people job ready. We know there's lots of projects coming in Wagga ... I definitely would like to think there's a way we can work through it, it will just take a little time," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

