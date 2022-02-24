community,

The Wagga School of Arts Community Theatre (SOACT) launched it's 2022 season on Thursday night and it promises to be an exciting year ahead for theatre lovers. SOACT's marketing manager Fay Walters can't wait to get going and she said this year will feature an array of young local talent. "It's a lot of bloody hard work, but I'm excited," she said with a laugh. "This year we have two original pieces of work. Which is 'A Midnight Dream' written by Stephen Roots and 'Anchors Away', put together by Lee Kennedy." The season will also feature, among others, George Bernard Shaw's 'Mrs Warren's Profession', as well as 'Magic Music In March', where the company will host local musicians at the Basement Theatre. "[The players] feel very excited ... and the season is a very exciting one because we've got lots of young people ... there's a real injection of new people into the group." SOACT held its launch on Thursday night at the Mantra Pavilion and attendees were given a sneak preview of what's to come, as the players performed a new season showcase. "It's fantastic to be back at the theatre," said cast member Peter Lonsdale. "What's even more important is the school of arts has been going for 160 years and the community needs to ensue its survival by coming to watch the plays, participating in the plays and volunteering." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

