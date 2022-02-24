Battle on for hat-trick at Wagga

sport, local-sport,

Fernando Benando and Aurora Blue are both chasing hat-tricks at Wagga but only a dead heat can see them both achieve it on Friday night. Both greyhounds are coming into The Ladbrokes Cash In (320m) in good home. Fernando Benando has wins at Temora and Wagga to his credit in his last two outings for Garry Anesbury while Aurora Blue made it two on the trot for Shannon Ellis on New Year's Eve. Fernando Benando has race fitness on his side with his two wins coming this month but it is far from a two-dog race. Got A Group also comes into the affair off a last start win as does Maverick Sandy. Meanwhile Galaxy Icon was denied a hat-trick when third last time out. Galaxy Icon has also come up with the coveted one box as well. In fact all of the eight runners have won at least once in their last three starts. Galaxy Icon comes into the race with the fastest time over the distance, clocking 18.04 seconds in June while Maverick Sandy is the only greyhound yet to race over the distance at Wagga after doing most of her recent racing on the straight track at Healesville for Elaine Cartechini. The first of 10 races gets under way at 6.57pm. The two main events are the heats of the Speed Star At Stud 1-4 Wins 5th Grade (525m) Series but both have attracted small fields. Peter Cowell lines up Double Mint as he also chases a hat-trick after a best on night performance last week. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/7450ea75-7095-4b97-8048-317856762036.jpg/r8_153_3819_2306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg