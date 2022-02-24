Kennas line up strong chances

sport, local-sport,

Father and son combination Keith and Drew Kenna are hoping to secure some late success at Riverina Paceway on Friday. The Narrandera pair line up good chances in the last two races of the program. After two placings since arriving in Australia, reinsman Drew is hoping Cut N Run can go one better after securing barrier one. "He shouldn't be far away and has been getting better and better as the weeks go on," Kenna said. "He's a real legarthic little colt and when he first got here he was very, very lazy and we couldn't get him to do any serious work but he seems to be getting better and better. "It was good to see him hit the line so good last week. "We'll have to see what happens but I would like to push up to try and get a forward position." READ MORE They've also got Barrett as the only horse on the second row in the Menangle Country Series heat to conclude the program. After winning at Temora two starts back, Barrett was sixth in the Junee Pacers Cup but Kenna believes he's really appreciated a let up. "He's work has been good since the Junee Cup," he said. "I gave him a week off and he's been feeling good." He thinks the second row draw should suit with Barrett to follow out Im Bruce Almighty. "The one looks the leader and if he's sitting leader's back he should be thereabouts," Kenna said. "That's his go - sitting there doing no work on speed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/38f5caec-ffd5-4c4a-96ef-2953e1b6580d_rotated_270.jpg/r0_511_3024_2220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg