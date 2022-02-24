news, local-news,

A YOUNG woman in her 20s has escaped serious injury after two cars collided on Lake Albert Road at Kooringal on Thursday afternoon. Ambulance crews arrived at the scene about 2.30pm following reports of a crash. IN OTHER NEWS: An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said paramedics assessed the young woman for minor injuries at the scene. The woman did not require to be taken to hospital. A tow truck attended the scene shortly after. Both vehicles were removed, with the road cleared shortly after 3.15pm. This is the second two-car collision in Wagga in less than a week, following a crash on Friday at the notorious intersection of Kincaid and Beckwith streets. Motorists are being urged to take care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/ccc16ed6-9de6-43c9-b287-60cfd479ccb9.jpg/r0_307_4032_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg