Blues back to full strength for last round

South Wagga are at full strength for a rare time this season as they look to head into another finals campaign by bouncing back to winning ways. Brayden Ambler and Noah Harper return to the side who dropped to second on the ladder after a loss to Wagga City last week. Captain Luke Gerhard rued more poor fielding from the side, but is confident they can make the adjustments before taking on the Cats again in the first week of finals. "We got off to a good start but just a few wickets through the middle and it changed the way we could go about playing," Gerhard said. "But if you throw Braydo and Noah Harper in the team and it is a different batting line up so we will take a bit out of it." Nathan Butt and Patrick Cooke come out of the side. South Wagga get the chance to regroup when they face winless St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday. The Saints are coming off their biggest score yet after being bowled out for 189 in their loss to Wagga RSL. READ MORE

