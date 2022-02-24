news, local-news,

I strongly disagree with Greater Hume Shire mayor Tony Quinn's opinion that matters "should not be ruled by fear" ("Service station secures approval", The Weekend Advertiser, February 19). Assessing a development application, with due consideration of potential safety issues, is not ruling by fear but good, old-fashioned common sense. Henty's Sladen Street East-Olympic Highway intersection already requires extra care when negotiating it by motor vehicle or on foot. At times, many heavy vehicles fail to reduce their speed sufficiently when travelling through the town on the Olympic Highway. I travel to Henty via Cookardinia Road-Sladen Street East and am very aware of the caution required at that intersection. Cr Doug Meyer offers a wise and well considered opinion regarding the dangers to children walking to and from school if a new servo is located on the proposed site. If a single child should be injured or killed as a result of this approved development, that would be horrific and the responsibility will be on the mayor and those councillors who voted in favour of this development application. I also suggest that Cr Quinn reassess his opinion regarding a third servo in Henty providing more jobs. Could not the situation be that the existing servos will lose business and therefore be forced to reduce their staff numbers? I urge Greater Hume Shire Council to withdraw its approval for a third Henty Service Station. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Regional unis can help meet our education needs LETTERS: Why is national security a federal election issue? LETTERS: Sorry, but there's no salvation in socialism Abraham Lincoln, when giving his Gettysburg Address famously said: "that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." It is obvious that the Liberal-National Party state government has never heard of this famous sentence. Apparently, their slogan is: "that government of the people by the government, for the government shall not perish from our political system." Yes, I'm talking about council mergers and in particular Gundagai's forced merger with Cootamundra. Despite about 95 per cent of the citizens pleading with the government to give us our towns back, the LNP slogan appears to be "government of the people by the government is here to stay". They will not waver. As the recent byelections in NSW clearly indicate, the LNP is on the nose, one would have thought that they would do the right thing for once and accede to both towns residents request to be demerged. Their arrogance here is breathtaking. Everyone's a loser. Not only is the government putting itself offside with the electorate, the two towns are being forced down the path to disaster. This is evidenced by the latest 53.5 per cent rise in our rates! Premier Perrottet has indicated that he is concerned about the welfare of pensioners and low-income families yet, despite the press touting him to be the best leader in the country, he apparently doesn't possess the necessary resolve to step in and do anything about their plight. I see no leadership qualities here. Our only hope appears to be divine intervention or a change in government. Being a realist, I believe that it will be the latter. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

