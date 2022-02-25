For the past 45 years, Cotmakers has been there for families from across the region with great service, quality products and a community focus. Today's owners, Brad and Kaylene Blackburn, purchased the business in 2008 and haven't looked back. The couple offer honest and down-to-earth advice on everything they sell and make sure products suit customers requirements. "We love people and we love what we do even after 14 years at Cotmakers," Kaylene said. Cotmakers offers a huge range of baby products from many leading brands. Products range from clothes, dummies and toys to car seats and prams through to nursery furniture. They're also a Service NSW and ACRRI accredited child-restraint fitting station. "We have car seats for all age categories and prams to suit everyone's varying lifestyle," Kaylene said. Brad and Kaylene pride themselves on offering great customer service beyond the purchase of products, what they call "good old-fashioned service." "It always makes us smile to see little ones transform and grow up, we have watched many milestones with thousands of local families over our time so far," Kaylene said. It's this dedication which has seen Cotmakers continue its strong reputation since they took over the business. This dedication also flows through to the community. "We are local born and bred people with community at heart," Kaylene said. For more information call (02) 6921 3223, go to www.cotmakers.com.au or search Cotmakers on Facebook and Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/5c68ed7e-5c8e-426d-8479-611eeb3355d0.jpg/r0_311_2303_1612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cotmakers; proudly servicing the Riverina for the past 45 years

+3





MORE GALLERIES For the past 45 years, Cotmakers has been there for families from across the region with great service, quality products and a community focus. Today's owners, Brad and Kaylene Blackburn, purchased the business in 2008 and haven't looked back. The couple offer honest and down-to-earth advice on everything they sell and make sure products suit customers requirements. "We love people and we love what we do even after 14 years at Cotmakers," Kaylene said.

Cotmakers offers a huge range of baby products from many leading brands.

Products range from clothes, dummies and toys to car seats and prams through to nursery furniture. They're also a Service NSW and ACRRI accredited child-restraint fitting station.

"We have car seats for all age categories and prams to suit everyone's varying lifestyle," Kaylene said. Brad and Kaylene pride themselves on offering great customer service beyond the purchase of products, what they call "good old-fashioned service."

"It always makes us smile to see little ones transform and grow up, we have watched many milestones with thousands of local families over our time so far," Kaylene said.

It's this dedication which has seen Cotmakers continue its strong reputation since they took over the business. This dedication also flows through to the community. "We are local born and bred people with community at heart," Kaylene said. For more information call (02) 6921 3223, go to www.cotmakers.com.au or search Cotmakers on Facebook and Instagram. SHARE