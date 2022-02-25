news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 This Glenfield Park gem offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle in a stylish and immaculately-kept home. Upon walking through the entryway, you'll step into the spacious and open living, dining and kitchen area. There is tiled flooring, fresh paint, and large windows that create a beautiful, bright living space full of natural light. A second, separate lounge room is found to the front of the home. The kitchen is sure to impress with quality fittings and appliances, plenty of cupboards, drawers and a generous central island bench. The bold, red splashback is striking and draws the eye from around the room. Up the hallway are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, handy linen storage and the laundry. Built-in robes are found in three of the bedrooms which are serviced by the convenient three-way bathroom. The main bedroom has its own large walk-in robe and stunning ensuite featuring a double basin and luxurious corner bathtub. The backyard is private and peaceful. There's an undercover alfresco area, lush lawn and large powered shed. There's also an eye-catching swimming pool with a calming water feature, lights and plenty of space to relax poolside. The 6.63kW solar system helps keep energy costs to a minimum. This beautiful home is tucked away in the newest section of Glenfield Park which is a popular, family-friendly spot. Southcity Shopping Centre, childcare centre and neighbourhood parks are only a short drive away.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/8fe8dd44-4b5d-4d84-b5cb-e0856caea03c.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg