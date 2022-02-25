news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3 This contemporary home offers the perfect balance of modern conveniences in the heart of Wagga yet set away from the hustle and bustle. There's abundance of yesteryear charm throughout with soaring ornate ceilings, stained-glass windows and polished floors. There are four well-sized bedrooms with built-in storage and plantation shutters. The main bedroom has an ensuite and deck access. A light-filled family living area effortlessly flows onto the outdoor entertainment space. There's a separate dining zone with original fireplace, a tastefully updated kitchen with gas cooking, ample bench space and storage as well as a tidy euro laundry. Seasonal comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling throughout as well as a split system air-conditioner and gas bayonet points in the living and dining areas. Outside is a true entertainer's paradise with an expansive alfresco deck, complete with gas bayonet point, TV, ceiling fan, privacy blind and stunning saltwater swimming pool. There's also a large, powered, pitch-roof shed with rear-lane access and pool toilet. The garden and lawns are well-established and easy to maintain. Superbly situated in one of Wagga's finest tree-lined streets, this red brick charmer presents an outstanding opportunity for those eager to reap the rewards of a Central Wagga lifestyle. Homes of this calibre in this locality are rarely offered to the market, making this home one to inspect to truly appreciate the beauty of what is on offer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/ba975920-68f2-4914-9998-7abae617e9bd.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg