New cases of COVID-19 have risen slightly across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) again, as daily cases across the state have grown by the thousands. On Tuesday the MLHD reported 317 new cases of the virus, with 27 from positive PCR results and 290 from rapid antigen tests. This is up from Monday's count of 183 new local cases. There are currently 20 people in hospital with COVID in the health district, and one in the ICU. The MLHD has also broken down the current active cases by local government area, including positive PCR results only: IN OTHER NEWS: Across New South Wales 8752 new cases of the virus and 14 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. The numbers are a big jump on Tuesday's 4916 cases and the highest daily case tally since Friday when 9243 COVID-19 cases were recorded. There are 1293 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the state, with 71 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1288 patients were being cared for in hospitals, however ICU numbers are down on yesterday's 74 patients. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/8c7eee98-9826-4e87-b313-02863e4f9122.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg