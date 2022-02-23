Wagga will soon be home to the largest active travel network to be built in a regional centre according to Wagga Wagga City Council. The 56 kilometres of shared paths includes 13 paths that link the outer suburbs with the central business district and end-of-trip facilities. These updates are worth $15.8 million and are being complete under Wagga Wagga City Council's Active Travel Plan (ATP) project Council's strategic asset planner (parks and recreation) Ben Creighton said the project is already delivering a broad range liveability, health and wellbeing benefits for the community. "The ATP delivers an integrated transport option that allows people to safely move around the city while cycling for transport, recreational or fitness purposes," Mr Creighton said. "We know one of the biggest barriers for cycling is the safety aspect. "Most of our network is separated from vehicles, so it significantly increases safety and creates that additional opportunity for people to participate in cycling. "The completed links are already being well-utilised by the community and we expect that will only grow over coming months as more of the network is rolled out. "We are looking forward to finishing the link out to Estella as well as finalising the paths around central Wagga Wagga and starting construction on the link out to Forest Hill." A few of the shared paths offer users the chance to see some of the city's natural attractions, such as the Eastern Levee Link which winds along the Wiradjuri Trail taking in Riverside, Wagga Beach and the Marrambidya Wetland. On the western side of the city, the Pomingalarna Link enables people to ride through Silvalite Reserve to the new Multisport Cycling Complex. Once officially opened, the Multisport Cycling Complex will cater for competitive and recreational cyclists and provide the infrastructure to host regional, state, national and international events. "People can participate in a wide range of cycling disciplines from track cycling at the velodrome and criterium tracks, to the learn to ride area and BMX track," Mr Creighton said. "It also provides a better level of services and amenities to the broader Pomingalarna Reserve and the existing mountain bike tracks out there. "One of the great benefits of both the ATP and the Multisport Cycling Complex projects is they encourage and facilitate a more active community, and enhance the liveability of the city, making Wagga Wagga a better place to live, work and play." To find out more about the Active Travel Plan project, the Multisport Cycling Complex or other council projects go to www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/projects.

Wagga commuter cycling network helps boosts the city's liveability

