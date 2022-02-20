Big night out for Hart with NSW Oaks heat double

sport, local-sport,

Cameron Hart gave himself an early birthday present with success in both heats in the NSW Oaks among his four winners at Menangle on Saturday night. The former Junee reinsman, who turned 23 on Sunday, drove Amore Vita to victory for New Zealand trainer Nathan Purdon in the first Oaks heat before combining with former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin in the second heat with Madrid. Earlier in the night he kicked off the program with success for former Young trainer Jason Grimson and Doubtless Bay. He then combined with Grimson is win aboard Cruz Bromac. There was plenty of success for Riverina participants with the Leeton-owned Fairy Tinkabell and B K Swy qualifying for the group one Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. Fairy Tinkabell set a new best mile rate of 1:49.9 with her win with B K Swy finishing third. Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley also qualified Miss Chantilly for the NSW Oaks final on Saturday after finishing fifth in her heat. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/be49987d-2ac6-4977-b4db-653bbc5a5b1c.JPG/r0_101_1439_914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg