Triumphant return gives hope to all

For the best part of two years, coronavirus-related circumstances have conspired to scupper even the best laid plans. Countless weddings, funerals, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other milestone moments have been missed. Then there are the community events, so important to a vibrant and inclusive society, that have suffered severely in the pandemic. Wagga has, over the years, built up its social calendar with events that make it the envy of many regional centres. There is no single mega-event like the Tamworth Country Music Festival or Parkes Elvis Festival to put it on the map. But there are many smaller events like the Food and Wine Festival, Mardi Gras, Gold Cup, Gears and Beers and Fusion - just to name a few - that allow us to celebrate different aspects of our city. All of these events that help make Wagga special have been affected during the last 24 months. Some have been cancelled completely, others have had to be scaled back so significantly as to be barely recognisable. Often difficult decisions have had to be made at the last-minute due to a surge in infections or a change to government mandates, rendering months of hard work redundant. These events do not happen by chance. They rely on the tireless work of countless volunteers, a supportive business sector and a proactive council. There was a genuine fear once the pandemic hung around that COVID-19 might spell the end of the major event. Some theorised that people simply wouldn't risk catching the virus by attending crowd-heavy gatherings. But the early evidence strongly indicates that people are craving - perhaps more than ever - the connection that comes with community events. The Food and Wine Festival's triumphant return on Saturday will give confidence to every event organiser that the appetite remains. To hear our city once again buzzing with people talking, laughing, eating and drinking was truly something special. All the best for the week ahead, Ross Tyson, editor