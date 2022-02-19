coronavirus,

Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Riverina as the region prepares for a bumber weekend of visitors. Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] has recorded 66 positive cases by PCR testing and another 239 through rapid antigen tests [RATs], NSW Health revealed on Saturday. The 305 new cases are tallied for the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday, during which another 12 people across the state died from COVID and more than 7500 contracted the virus. IN OTHER NEWS: They included six women and six men ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s, NSW Health said. The MLHD's daily count of fresh cases has remained high in the last two weeks, with 5358 people detected to have the virus since February 4. Eased restrictions came into effect on Friday, with singing and dancing permitted once again and QR codes and density limits scrapped. Masks will be also wound back to certain settings in another week, premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Thursday. The change comes as thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Wagga for three popular events being held this weekend, including the Food and Wine Festival, the Country Championships races, and the Junior State Cup touch football tournament. The bumper weekend has seen a massive price hike for accommodation in the city, with some Airbnb's charging nearly $1500 for a two night stay. NSW's vaccination rate is holding steady, with 50.8 per cent of those aged 16 and over having received a COVID booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/4285ce91-e4eb-4a9c-8144-50428e3e79d7.jpg/r8_35_5242_2992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg