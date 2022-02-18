newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Riverina MP Michael McCormack has warned that regional organisations, including those managing vital infrastructure, are not immune to being targeted by cyber attacks. Mr McCormack made reference in federal Parliament this week to an incident where hackers broke in to some of the computer systems at Riverina Water in July last year. Mr McCormack made the comments while speaking in favour of a motion recording concern at the impact and frequency of cyber attacks on Australian individuals and businesses over the past 12 months. "Some would assume that cyber attacks are simply targeted at large organisations and corporations. I say: not so, not so at all. Unfortunately, I've seen it even locally, with such organisations as Riverina Water," Mr McCormack said. "Just last year, the local water supply organisation for the southern part of my electorate, servicing 73,000 people with fresh drinking and domestic water across four local government areas, had its IT systems hacked as a result of an unauthorised electronic intrusion. "They are not alone. Indeed, we've heard from previous government speakers, in this and other debates, about the attacks on local governments and other organisations." Last year saw a number of high-profile 'ransomware' attacks in Australia and the US that locked companies out of their computer systems and customer records unless they paid the hackers to restore access. Riverina Water said at the time of the 2021 incident that an electronic intrusion did result in a small amount of data being downloaded but did not result in significant impacts. "An unauthorised third party gained temporary access to Riverina Water's IT systems," a spokesperson said at the time. "Corporate systems, such as those containing customer or payment information, were not accessed. There was no impact to water supply and no significant impact to operations following the incident." A Riverina spokesperson this week welcomed the motion being put to Parliament. "Riverina Water engaged cyber security experts to undertake a thorough review of our systems and processes; and implemented all highly critical recommendations as a priority," the spokesperson said.

