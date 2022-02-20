comment,

Our ABC! What would Labor and The Greens do without it? It must be hard when Anthony Albanese has no policies to promote. However, there's always criticism of Scott Morrison, no matter how trivial, to fill the gap. Scott Morrison appeared on Sunrise. Having fun with the theme that the PM didn't know the price of bread, David Koch asked the PM if he preferred sourdough or multigrain. It turns out that he eats "normal white bread". "Who eats white bread in this country? Anglo men," burst Professor Nareen Young on the ABC's The Drum. "I come from a working class background. We had brown bread because we were healthy. I think it shows a deep lack of understanding about who works in this country." When you've made yourself look ridiculous, and you're on a roll, why stop there? "I think that there's a deep intersection of race and class ... I do think there are some politicians who understand what the working class looks like. It's not white anglo men." Now, just for the record, I checked with a couple of bread shops. White bread is around 70 per cent of their sales, I was told. I didn't ask if only white anglo men bought their white bread. Who talks like that when you're talking with normal people? Maybe in the woke inner city where out-of-touch ABC celebrities live? Maybe people talk like this in Eastern Suburbs cocktail bars? I've never had anybody want to have a conversation about race when I've been to Sydney, and I'll bet you haven't either. Anyway, the ABC has taught me that I must be a worker, because using Nareen Young's definition, I eat brown bread - or multigrain, or even sourdough that my wife likes, if the wholemeal has run out. I've watched - all sorts of people pick up the white sliced, even women. In fact, most of the people I observed collecting their daily bread were women. School lunches are generally made with white bread. Does that mean, using Nareen's analogy, that Mums want their children to grow into "white anglo men"? So, was this episode of The Drum really about white bread? Of course not. You would never have guessed, but Nareen Young is close friends with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. According to news.com, Prof Young admitted on social media, "I've known him for a really long time and he was the best man at our wedding". I think Joe Hildebrand summed it up best in The Daily Telegraph: "If the woke left want Scott Morrison to be Prime Minister for another three years all they need to do is keep talking. "Young's mortifyingly idiotic sociopolitical analysis of white bread is perhaps the most perfect example of why so many traditional blue-collar Labor voters now view the party - and the left generally - with suspicion. It is why so many have flocked to populist parties rather than the party that is supposed to speak for them." Just for the record, Anthony Albanese does not eat carbs because of his diet, but The Daily Mail found a picture of Albanese eating a white bread sausage sandwich on election day in 2019! Always be careful when there's a camera around! "I think people should eat whatever bread they like," Albanese responded. But the same story added, "... one Liberal source said Mr Albanese was taking an each way bet with the 'lame' response, saying there's no issue too big, or small, for each way Albo to avoid taking a position on. "You can't trust him on national security, you can't trust him on the economy and you can't even trust him when he's talking about bread." Boom! Boom!. Kristina Keneally doesn't eat bread at all. Enough said! The interesting part is that the ABC pays Google to list their website first. But this story was hidden, third page in, before we come to an ABC reference! But ABC's Media Watch recognised potential damage for Labor. "Nareen Young is a professor focussing on Indigenous issues and workplace diversity at the University of Technology, Sydney. And she's a big backer of Labor ...." Is this a timely reminder of the divisiveness that Labor governments love?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/1e02da12-c920-4a1c-8991-35dcf910a237.jpg/r0_121_1919_1205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg