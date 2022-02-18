sport, local-sport,

Talk about a purple patch. Grace Fahy has driven 11 winners in her career, and three of them have been in the last 18 days. The Trevor White-trained Western Style helped Fahy maintain her new one-winner-a-week record with victory in the Happy 30th Birthday Krackers Hanigan Pace (1740m) at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Fahy and Western Style ($4f) settled one-out-three-back then launched at the 600m mark and maintained the run. Clocking a 28-second fourth quarter and a mile rate of 1.54.5, they held off Alanah Pitt's King of Trumps ($5.50) with Jackson Painting and Just Rocknroll ($6.50) third. "He went super. He is a bit of a hard horse to drive so I didn't really know how I'd go but he kept up well and he went good," Fahy said. "He's never far out of the money. He's a tough little bigger, he tries hard." Western Style has had seven wins and 18 minor placings in 57 starts. Two of those minors were for Fahy and this was the first time, in eight races, that they'd partnered for victory. It's all helping her trust herself as well as the horses. "I'm just getting more confident on a lot of different horses and learning the ropes I guess," Fahy said. "I'm getting on some better horses and getting the results so that's what you want... "I've been more confident, driving them a bit harder and taking a few more risks and it's paying off. She reserved particular thanks for White for giving her opportunities and handy advice. "I've been at Trev's for four or five years now but I've only been driving for about half that.Trev's always got something to tell me, he's good like that," she said. Meanwhile, Wild Imagination made an impressive debut for Henty trainer Brooke McPherson, claiming the Tanyia Harris Stakes Heat (1740m) by 14 metres. Thomas Gilligan took Wild Imagination ($10) to the lead and they didn't give their rivals a look in, storming to victory in 1.53.5 to book a spot in the $30,000 final for mares at Menangle on March 5. Ellen Bartley's Santa Lucia ($5) was second and David Kennedy 's Sporting Robyn ($3.70) third, halting her run of three straight wins. Kennedy and Painting combined for success earlier with Im So Needy a comfortable winner as a $1.90 favourite in the Conquest Pools Pace (1740m). Jonah Hutchinson enjoyed a winning double when he closed the program with victory behind Darrell Hillier's Im Feeling Firey ($4.20), having already claimed success with his own runner, Lets Blaze ($18), in the Ultimate Machete @Tipperary Equine Pace (2270m).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/43bf3578-c2ec-44de-b8f1-055d3b33c23e.jpg/r2146_966_3911_1963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg