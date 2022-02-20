community,

It's gripping, thoughtful, thrilling, fascinating and sometimes harrowing to watch, but this is a show that you simply must be in the audience for. 'King of Pigs' is coming to the Civic Theatre stage in March and boldly tackles the issue of violence against women. This might just be the perfect way to start a conversation with your son, your daughter, your teammates, your workmates or your family. There is no doubting that there has been a lot of dialogue in the media recently around violence and abusive behaviour towards women, children, men and vulnerable people. The brave words of Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins at the recent National Press Club have certainly stirred emotion and started discussions. How can we, as a society, make a difference with the next group of young men? Keep discussing it. Don't dismiss it or dissociate ourselves as being different to "those people". Raise decent men and ask them to step up and speak out. From the mind of critically-acclaimed Australian writer Steve Rodgers, 'King of Pigs' takes audiences on a powerful journey through the lives of multiple women in both familiar and terrifying situations. Their very different worlds share an identical space; our homes. 'King of Pigs' reveals the nature of power, the way men abuse it, and the lives of the women who live through the lies. Steve Rodgers, a father to two daughters and one son, wants all of his children to have the same opportunities and rights afforded to them in life. When asked why he wrote this play, he talked of a sadness that his children won't have equal opportunities because he believes we live in a society that is still underpinned by deeply ingrained misogyny. The play is uncomfortable at times, but there is also a lot of humour, some tears, a whole lot of honesty and plenty of grit. I can not encourage you more to be in the audience. Parents bring your sons, sons bring your teammates, teachers bring your students, women bring your tribe. Be part of the conversation. King of Pigs, Thursday, March 17, 7.30pm, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre. Suitable for ages 16yrs +. There will be a Q and A discussion after the performance. Questions and comments will be taken from the audience and two of the performers and a representative from the Wagga Women's Health Centre will be on a panel to comment and answer questions. You can find out more and book your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday on 6926 9688.

