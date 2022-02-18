sport, local-sport, billy owen, jockey, albert the cat, country championships, sdra, weight, diet, geoff duryea

A fit, focused and fired up Billy Owen has been able to capitalise on an opportunity that would often be beyond him in Saturday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m). Owen snared the ride on Geoff Duryea-trained roughie Albert The Cat ($26) in Saturday's feature at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. A winner of two of his 10 starts, Albert The Cat gets into the qualifier with 56 kilograms, a weight that has been well beyond Owen for the past two years of his career. While he has been given an extra half kilo should he need it, Owen revealed a new lifestyle and routine is behind him being the lightest since he returned from Sydney. "There is no secret. It's just hard work and diet," Owen said about his weight. "Everything that is common sense. Everything in moderation. I think what's allowed me to ride so light, only being back a month, is what I done the month leading to coming back. "Obviously I was only riding 58, 59 when I first came back and was only getting rides here and there but I really wanted to, after being in the saddle three weeks, I wanted to be back, not where I was, but well and truly on the way and get to winners you need rides." Owen says the last time he was this light was when finishing his apprenticeship under John O'Shea back in 2020. After trying different methods to shed weight and keep it off in the past, Owen has found his happy place. "Everyone's different obviously but I don't starve myself because it's not sustainable," Owen said. "I've done that in the past and it doesn't work. You're not a person that people want to be around. And that's not what I'm about. I'd rather not ride and be a good bloke than ride and be a shit bloke." A combination of injury and suspension saw Owen miss the second half of last year. An ankle injury had him out for a month before breaking COVID isolation rules in Canberra resulted in a three-month suspension. While out, Owen broke his shoulder riding a pony on a farm. His suspension finished on December 1 but the shoulder injury meant he didn't get back to trackwork until Christmas. His race-riding return then came a couple of weeks later on January 12. MORE SPORT NEWS The 29-year-old has ridden seven winners since his return a month ago and is beginning to hit his straps. Owen couldn't be happier. "It's so good. It's like an addiction. it's one of those things, once you get into it, it is hard but the good days outweigh the bad," he said. "The biggest thing for me, being back, is getting in a routine which helps me mentally." It was in his current groove that allowed Owen to accept the ride on Albert The Cat. The popular Gundagai local has never ridden the four-year-old son of Magic Albert but one thing he does know, Duryea would not be starting the horse for no reason. "I've never ridden that horse. I've ridden a bit for Geoff over the years and I know he's a very good trainer," he said. "Of course, you obviously want to be on a top two hope and get through to the final but even having a ride in it, like anything you're always a chance if you're in the race." Owen has seven rides on the eight-race showcase card. He will team up with Canberra trainers Keith Dryden and Matthew Dale on some strong chances early in the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/8d4b4676-4927-4201-bdef-e5f574ca6e1f.jpg/r0_252_2953_1920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg