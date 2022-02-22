Record smashed at Wagga High swim carnival

sport, local-sport,

Baylee Edwards smashed an 18-year-old record to cap off an excellent performance at the Wagga High School swimming carnival at the Oasis Aquatic Centre on Thursday evening. Edwards swam 1min 02:30secs to break the 14 Years Boys 100m freestyle record set by Ryan Robertson in 2004. The winning house was Hargreaves with Sturt coming in runner up. Qualifying swimmers will compete in the combined Wagga high schools meet on Tuesday February 22. AGE CHAMPIONS 12 Years Millie Elphick Campbell Whyte 13 Years Bella Shumach Harrison Fisher 14 Years Ava Chobdzynski Baylee Edwards 15 Years Lucy Hall Myles Ellis 16 Years Angela Hall Rory Middleton 17-19 Years Yolanda Ellis Wil Tester Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/20bd83e0-07c2-45d0-85fa-f05df284ceee.jpg/r1_20_2951_1687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg