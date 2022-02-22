Record smashed at Wagga High swim carnival
Baylee Edwards smashed an 18-year-old record to cap off an excellent performance at the Wagga High School swimming carnival at the Oasis Aquatic Centre on Thursday evening.
Edwards swam 1min 02:30secs to break the 14 Years Boys 100m freestyle record set by Ryan Robertson in 2004.
The winning house was Hargreaves with Sturt coming in runner up.
MORE GALLERIES
Qualifying swimmers will compete in the combined Wagga high schools meet on Tuesday February 22.
AGE CHAMPIONS
12 Years
Millie Elphick
Campbell Whyte
13 Years
Bella Shumach
Harrison Fisher
14 Years
Ava Chobdzynski
Baylee Edwards
15 Years
Lucy Hall
Myles Ellis
16 Years
Angela Hall
Rory Middleton
17-19 Years
Yolanda Ellis
Wil Tester
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters