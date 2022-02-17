sport, local-sport,

Ben Talbot is hoping getting a taste of the longer trip will help his two-pronged attack in the feature at Wagga's meeting on Friday. After being placed in their respective heats last week, Cawbourne Rocky and Cawbourne Apache will line up next to each other in the Ladbrokes Back Yourself 0-1 Wins Final (525m). The Wagga trainer was pleased with their efforts stepping up in distance. "I would have liked to have seen them spread out a bit more but Cawbourne Rocky was a massive run last week after getting a couple of checks," Talbot said. "He still ran home to come third and it was their first go over the 500 so I was pleased with both their runs." Talbot lines up nine chances across the 10-race program. He has Cawbourne Roses chasing a hat-trick of wins in the Holbrook Vet Centre 1-3 Win 5th Grade (400m) however he feels kennelmate Noble Ability might have too much experience for her. "It's a pretty hard field and we're coming out of the centre with Cawbourne Roses so it will be very interesting between those two," he said. "I think Noble Ability is a little more experienced but Roses is definitely the quicker dog overall. "She's won her last two so hopefully she can get to the front and go on with it." Talbot rated Myrniong Royale the best of his chances but he is looking to kick things off on a winning note with Cawbourne Peanut in the maiden to start the night. The first race is at 7.04pm.

