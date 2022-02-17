news, local-news,

A person has been treated in hospital for shock following a shed fire in the Riverina overnight. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) was called to a property in West Wyalong in the early hours of Thursday morning following reports of a fire. Crews arrived at the property in Russell Street just after 1.30am and found a 10x10m shed alight. A spokesperson for FRNSW said that firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, attacked the blaze from two angles, preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent home. "They fought the flames for more than two hours before extinguishing the blaze," the spokesperson said. "The cause of the fire is still being determined." Superintendent Scott Dodson from FRNSW said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

