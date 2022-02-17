Mares look to book berth on Miracle Mile night

sport, local-sport,

Racing on Miracle Mile night is up for grabs in the Tanya Harris Stakes heat at Riverina Paceway on Friday. A strong line up of up to 80 mares restricted to the region has been assembled. Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley has a strong attack with two last-start winners. With partner Blake Jones suspended, future brother-in-law Mark Pitt will make the trip from Victoria to drive Island Blue Chip. The mare made it two on the trot in her debut performance for Bartley earlier this month. She will start from barrier six with stablemate Santa Lucia drawn her immediate inside. With two wins from four starts since joining the stable, James Rattray will take the drive. The $30,000 final will be run on Miracle Mile night at Menangle on March 5. READ MORE

