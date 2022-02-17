sport, local-sport,

An eventful South Wagga Public swimming carnival at the Oasis Aquatic Centre on Thursday saw records fall and plenty of friendly competition between students. Andre Labara (Seniors boys) broke every individual record he could while friends Daisy Joyce-Spencer and Imogen Inglis (11 Years girls) enjoyed some healthy competition, coming first and second in every race they competed in. Seniors girls champion Molly Kendall said her hard work paid off after she claimed personal best times in the 50m freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke. "It was so much fun getting to compete after all the training I've gone through!" Molly told The Daily Advertiser. Sports coordinator Duncan Brodie said it was a "brilliant" day with both developing and accomplished swimmers getting plenty of reward for effort. "Heaps of kids pushed themselves to go in the 50m events to win points for their houses," Mr Brodie said. "(There were some) great performances from the children who have been training to achieve at a higher level." Year 6 student Tabitha Giltrap said the carnival was a lot of fun. "All the houses cheered so loud that the swimmers could even hear them under water!" Waratah was the winning house for a second year in a row, with all but two age champions coming from the team in red. AGE CHAMPIONS Junior Boys: Ryan Bonetti; Junior Girls: Evie Joyce-Spencer 11 years Boys: Sam Mortimer; 11 years Girls: Imogen Inglis Senior Boys: Andre Labara; Senior Girls: Molly Kendall Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/cae0d9b5-9890-4555-b2a8-74e3ef10ab10.jpg/r3_0_2941_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg