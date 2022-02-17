Fun in the sun at Sturt Public swim carnival

sport, local-sport,

Many students enjoyed their first Sturt Public School swim carnival in the summer sun at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Tuesday. Opportunity class teacher Fiona Hawkins said it was a "fantastic day" with all students swimming their hardest. "All students showed great sportsmanship and could be heard cheering loudly for their house," she said. This year's house champions were Clayton in blue after Macleay took out last year's carnival. AGE CHAMPIONS Junior Boys: Lachlan Byrne (Clayton) Junior Girls: Mackenzie Makeham (Harris) 11 Years Boys: Logan Sly (Macleay) 11 Years Girls: Milly Golland (Clayton) Senior Boys: Rohan Williams (Macleay) Senior Girls: Eliza Makeham (Harris)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/a57bf781-e13a-4aa9-9b47-073a52d9c4d2.jpg/r3_74_5545_3205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg