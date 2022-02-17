news, local-news,

EXCITEMENT comes after a frustrating three years of back-to-back cancellations and relying solely on community donations, Can Assist Wagga and Lilier Lodge will see its combined major fundraising go ahead. Money raised through the High Tea Fundraiser will be split between the two charities, with Lilier Lodge looking to use the money to upgrade its bathrooms. The other half of the funds will be used by Can Assist to further support local Wagga patients in need. Lilier Lodge manager Margaret Dalmau is excited to see the event go ahead this year as there haven't been any fundraising opportunities for them throughout those three years. "It's great, we're excited. It's been a while since we've had it and it's our major fundraiser," she said. "And yes, it's fundraising but it's also about getting people together and showing them what we do and what support is out there for cancer patients." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Dalmau said it had been "frustrating" having to cancel the event halfway through preparations. "It's a lot of work, but it's worth it," she said. "It's about raising funds, raising awareness and having fun." Can Assist Wagga welfare officer Sheila Cross said she is thankful for the support and understanding they have received from the event venue grant providers Inland Rail and their caters who had stuck by them throughout the cancellations. "They've been really supportive and understanding and it's great to see it all coming together," she said. The event will be held at Borambola Wines on Sunday, March 20 at Borambola Wines from 2 pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/d1c95176-dd33-48c4-ae55-39e5f1f389d9.jpg/r0_146_4032_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg