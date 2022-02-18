comment,

What should be the start of something bigger for regional Australians, particularly, was the "fantastic" news this week delivered by State Member for Wagga, Joe McGirr, announcing his push for a new stand-alone government department for rural health. Failed constantly on the trio of health, aged care and education by major party state governments (not to mention the continuing laissez-faire attitude to their responsibilities across the nation by the Morrison federal government and the three leaders before him), Australians need some good news on the health front, the pandemic aside. The project for a new stand-alone government department for rural health in NSW has been delivered by Independent McGirr and supported by Dr Ayman Shenouda, head of Glenrock Country Practice, who called the push "fantastic", whose interest and desire to improve community health at all levels in the Murrumbidgee Regional area I have admired, since Nancye Piercy, one of the nation's great regional health administrators, recruited the late Sue McAlpine and me as community directors of the then GP division-sponsored community Murrumbidgee Health at the time. It was during a period when Nicola Roxon served a progressive four-year period as Health Minister from 2007 to 2011 before becoming the nation's first female Attorney-General during the Rudd/Gillard federal Labor administrations. Roxon was outstanding in the administration of health, and there has been no one else as good. She heard the people. Dr Shenouda said this about the proposed department: "The agenda that rural communities are facing are different than that of urban communities and I think that you cannot bundle the two together". He is correct; so, too, is Dr McGirr when he said the department could also work closely with the Commonwealth to train general practitioners, a point made even more urgent in recent months when some health authorities warned there were less young doctors coming into GP practices than previously. Their summations further emphasise the greater necessity, sooner rather than later, that those Australians concerned about where the major parties, and, particularly, the Coalition, have been leading us all and more precisely in the matters of health and aged care, are according to many readers, needing precise answers. These are not new concepts but how much more useful it might have been for the future of our nation in this coming election if the major parties might have had the courage and fortitude to have allowed us to express our wishes by way of an initial referendum to express how we might be governed in the future. Let's be in no doubt readers of this column have contributed some traumatic happenings as our major party governments continue to fail us, putting their own personal positions ahead of those they should be providing for. Here is a single example of this government's "don't care" attitude submitted by a reader whose wife died recently and he received this letter from Centrelink days later; "paying me $5.50 Bereavement Lump Sum Payment and saying 'hoping this will help you during this difficult time'. The reader adds: "So, nearly nine weeks later, no reply from my Federal MP when I asked for answers". That's one of the increasingly predictable foibles with our party promoted politicians. They don't want to listen to their constituents, nor do they appear to want to hear or discuss events, even if they manage to get an appointment. We, therefore, need a new system of government. However, the best piece of journalism this past week lobbed like a bomb on Saturday, courtesy of The Sydney Morning Herald's political and international editor, Peter Hartcher: "This week we saw just how little the Liberals have to work with when The Australian published a shocking revelation under the headline: "Anthony Albanese's historic battle cry on war on family wealth". Its opening line: "Anthony Albanese sharply criticised capitalism and family wealth as causes of social injustice while suggesting incomes above $100,000 a year were not entirely deserved." He was supporting an inheritance tax. "This was the red-hot smoking gun evidence that Albanese is a scheming, class-envy socialist. The story, tagged "exclusive", was published on the paper's front page. As the tell-tale word 'historic' hinted there was a minor catch with this expose. It was based on a speech Albanese gave in 1991. Three decades ago. Albo was assistant general secretary of NSW Labor and The Soviet Union was still a thing. If that's the Liberals best material, it will (the Liberals) have to resort to liberal doses of invention to portray him as a threat. "Brand-based campaigning and scaremongering is the plan. Will that end up being what Scott Morrison stands for?"

