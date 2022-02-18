comment,

No one wants to be wrong about something. It's a difficult thing to accept blame or admit that you were wrong. How often have you heard someone comment that a car crash "wasn't my fault" as though it couldn't have been avoided? Being preoccupied with rules and following them is useful as long as it doesn't "lead you to ignore dangers that you could easily resolve" (Stephen Haley - Mind Driving - 2006). It's not ok to believe that you were obeying rules and therefore not responsible for the crash you had because someone else didn't obey them. It often means that you were unprepared and failed to avoid the collision. In a two-car crash, it only takes one driver to prevent it, but two to create it. All crashes are avoidable. A skilled driver is aware of where danger is likely to be and avoids it, regardless of whose fault the crash might be. Take empty space in front, for example. How safe is it to relax and continue on your way, passing traffic in the other lane? There's no rule against it. What is the likelihood that someone else could suddenly occupy that space? What circumstances could make it more likely? Could someone suddenly obstruct the other lane by slowing to turn, causing an unskilful lane change? How big is your speed difference? Could you avoid an impatient driver not seeing you or being aggressive? A collision is much more likely if the speed difference is big. The rules would be on your side, but would you be minimising risk? Actively managing risk by thinking about the circumstances you're in and where danger is means thinking beyond the rules. Relying on others to obey them is not actively managing risk. A similar situation is exceeding walking pace in a car park. Think about what can happen to cause your seemingly available space to be occupied. How much visibility is there for everyone in a car park? Can a driver always see to reverse out? Do pedestrians always correctly assess traffic? Does everyone signal adequately in a car park? Is your car in a position to be hit? Can you easily avoid hitting anyone or anything? Being responsible for your own safety will keep others safe too, even when they make mistakes. Much legal activity involves who is at fault, much lucrative business by insurance companies involves who did the wrong thing. This emphasis leads us to think in a "blame game" kind of way. The biggest question is: Was every possible action taken to avoid the crash? It's vastly more important to avoid a crash than to bother with whose fault it might be. - BRUCE HARPER

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/a1a1b69b-d3b7-4d4f-9293-21311e4051fa.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg