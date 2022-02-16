International Women's Day: A call to action

comment,

International Women's Day (IWD) is just a few weeks away on March 8. Before you ask, yes, there IS an International Men's Day celebrated on November 19 each year. While some may argue that every day is International Men's Day, the nominated IMD provides an opportunity to highlight specific challenges and issues facing men, such as the statistically higher rates of suicide and violent deaths amongst men, and the fact that patriarchy can be as damaging for boys and men as much as it is for other genders. But let's get back to IWD. The first IWD was held across 17 countries on March 19, 1911, with meetings and protests including one street demonstration that attracted 30,000 women. For the German women driving the calls for IWD, led by Clara Zetkin, the date chosen symbolised broken promises and the slow pace of change: on March 19, 1848, the Prussian king had declared he would introduce votes for women but failed to deliver on this and other reforms. IWD subsequently moved to March 8 in 1913, and Australia's first IWD was held in 1928 in Sydney. The event, organised by the Militant Women's Movement, called for an eight-hour working day for "shop girls", equal pay for equal work, and paid leave. Over the next few years, IWD celebrations spread across the country, and the annual marches first held in both Sydney and Melbourne in 1931 continue today. According to the United Nations, IWD represents "a time to reflect on progress made [towards gender equality], to call for change and celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities". Let's do that, starting with some facts from the Australian Bureau of Statistics: Not a lot of progress there. What about more broadly? The 2021 Global Gender Gap Report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) revealed Australia came in at 50th in the Global Gender Gap Index, slipping six places from the previous year and a whopping 35 places from our high point of 15th in 2006. While Australia scores very highly in educational attainment, there are significant gaps in many other areas including economic participation and opportunity, and political empowerment. At the current rate at which the gender inequality gap is being closed, it will take an estimated 135.6 years to close the gap worldwide. In 2020, the WEF concluded, "none of us will see gender parity in our lifetimes, and nor likely will many of our children." That's a rather sobering thought. The failing progress of gender equality - more correctly framed as the exacerbation of gender inequality in Australia - is set against a backdrop of government apathy and a leadership culture more outraged by a woman choosing not to smile during a stage photo opportunity than they are by the systemic, structural and policy frameworks that lead to inequity, disadvantage, and disempowerment. Yet courageous and determined women of all ages and backgrounds continue to step up and demand change. Some names we know - Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, Chanel Contos, Saxon Mullins, Yasmin Poole, Jaguar Jonze, Kate Jenkins, and Elizabeth Broderick - but there are so many more women working tirelessly in their communities at a local level to agitate for and support equality, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Gender equality is essential if we want to build a sustainable future. It is fitting that the UN International Women's Day 2022 theme is "Changing Climates: Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow". These theme "recognises and celebrates the contribution of women and girls around the world who are working to change the climate of gender equality and build a sustainable future" and acknowledges that "harnessing the skills and knowledge of women to conserve our natural resources and create a healthier, more sustainable planet, is central to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals." At such a crucial point in our history, women must be centred when developing solutions to the problems we face - not just climate change, but also social cohesion and economic development. We need to be heard and involved in the decision making in all spheres of life. This is the change I will be calling for on IWD 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/49bf472e-b967-4f95-a8d3-9c37382ec409.jpg/r154_822_6227_4253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg