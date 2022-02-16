ON THE PACE: Places still to be filled after AGM

sport, local-sport,

Wagga Harness Racing Club has three vacancies on its committee after holding their delayed annual general meeting on Monday night. Terry McMillan will remain as president however newcomer Maurice Finemore has replaced Brian Hay as vice-president. Hay did not stand for re-election but will remain on the club's committee. However with Rex Smith, Brian Smith and Trevor Skein all stepping down there are a number of places on the expanded committee to be filled. It's one priority for chief executive Greg Gangle. "With the special resolution that was put forward (last year) the committee is extended and is open for new people," Gangle said. "We're seeking committee people who are going to drive our business forward, have the best interest of the club and we are looking for those business-like minds who can benefit different parts of the clubs. "We're looking at big picture items to keep the profile high, the integrity high and to keep moving the club forward." There is also a Harness Racing NSW appointment yet to be made. **** MUSCLE Factory will do the remainder of his racing in America. The multiple group one winner bred in Wagga by Jared Kahlefeldt linked with former trainers Shane and Lauren Tritton last week. Kahlefeldt sold his remaining share in the six-year-old who won 18 of his 34 starts, including his last race at Menangle last month, and over $360,000 in prizemoney. **** NATHAN Jack marked a strong return to racing after combining with father Russell to take out the Albury Pacers Cup on Friday night. After over three seasons on the sidelines fighting criminal charges, the 36-year-old was able to lead all the way on One Two Many in the feature race. The former Uranquinty pair then combined to take out the Derby with filly Just Hope. Jack has won five of his 14 starts since being able to return to driving. **** WEST Wyalong trainer Michael Souden scored his first win in nearly three years at Young on Tuesday night. Souden has only had nine starters over the past three seasons but Peggyville was able to sustain a long run to secure the breakthrough. It was also the 10-year-old's first win in over a year. The win also capped off a big night for Bathurst driver Nathan Hurst who was successful in four of the first five races. **** WAGGA will hold a bumper 10-race card on Friday. Chief executive Greg Gangle rated it one of the best meetings programmed in his time at the club. "We had 166 noms and could have had 12 or 13 races but there's some high quality," Gangle said. The first race is at 12.16pm with the meeting to feature the first two-year-old race of the season as well as the region's Tanya Harris Stakes heat. Temora races on Tuesday.

