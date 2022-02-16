newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE long-awaited return of events across the Riverina is set to deliver a much-needed boost to region's economy. With the Wagga Food and Wine Festival and the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Championships Day set for this weekend, and Mardi Gras to follow in March, the city will benefit from a crucial cash injection. The Riverina-Murray regional manager for Business NSW, Anthony McFarlane, said the return of large-scale events will draw visitors to the region following the challenges presented by the Omicron outbreak. "The unexpected Omicron outbreak over December and January took away some of the confidence in our economy, especially the reboot of our visitor economy," Mr McFarlane said. "The return of events to our region is critical. "It's not just at the event where they spend the money on businesses, it's the hospitality venues, the pubs, it's the multiplier effect they have on our economy." Wagga Business Chamber's business manager Serena Hardwick said the return of events was a very positive sign. "These activities directly support our tourist and accommodation businesses and have a flow-on effect for our retail and hospitality businesses also," Ms Hardwick said. IN OTHER NEWS: The return of events is also being welcomed by Wagga Food and Wine committee chairman Phil Burgess. The festival had to be cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19 "We have a lot of food and wine vendors coming so all we need now is a crowd," Mr Burgess said. "We have a heap of vendors lined up and we've got four entertainers on stage over the six hours." While in the past the event provided funds to a selected charity, this year the money raised will be distributed across several. "There won't be one beneficiary this year from the money we make," Mr Burgess said. "Given the current situation, where we have had COVID-19 for the past two years, many people have been doing it tough, so this money will be spread out across agencies." One of the vendors in the line-up includes Borambola Wines' Tim McMullen, who has been looking forward to the festival's return for some time. "It gives an opportunity for any local food and winery to get further exposure to their products, it's great exposure for us and it also just showcases what we can do in this area," Mr McMullen said. "The way it's professionally held by volunteers makes it very easy for us to walk in, set up and put our best foot forward. "We're really hoping people come out and support us this time around, as they have done in previous years." Former Wagga Food and Wine committee president John Ferguson said this year also marked 20 years since the very first festival was held in 2002. "It's become part of the Wagga social calendar and we're more than happy to showcase the food and wine from around our region," Mr Ferguson said. The festival will be held on Saturday at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/023c0474-5ae5-4459-96da-c9b689bd7052.jpg/r0_188_2953_1856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg