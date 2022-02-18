news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 A rare find in the Kooringal market right now and on the doorstep of Lake Albert features this recently-renovated home, ideal for the homeowner or savvy investor. Featuring four-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, plus an oversized living area overlooking the backyard. The adjoining light-filled kitchen has been renovated with quality appliances. There's new floor covering throughout, new paint, new driveway and new guttering just to mention the main items of this major refresh. The yard is easy to care for and has plenty of room for a shed with vehicle access. The rear entertaining area off the back of the home and lovely front porch are perfect for relaxing outdoors. With the lake just around the corner and a new shared walkway/bikeway across the road, the best mix of Kooringal and Lake Albert living sums up this property's location. Good value four-bedroom homes of this quality are hard to find. Currently tenanted for $480 per week with vacant possession available.

