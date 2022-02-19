Travel, camping and musical talent covered for Tumabfest 2022
The Tumbafest committee is offering subsidised travel and providing camping facilities to help people enjoy this year's event to help celebrate 25 years of the event.
Tickets for this year's event are on sale via the event's website. Organisers are encouraging online purchase to avoid missing out as ticket numbers are limited. Pre-purchase will also streamline entry into the event.
Bus travel from Albury, Wagga and Tumut will be subsidised by Tumbafest for both days.
Camping is available at the Tumbarumba Racecourse for camping and caravans.
Sites are suitable for tents, caravans or camper trailers. All sites are unpowered but there is access to shower and toilet facilities on site.
There are limited sites available so book early to avoid disappointment.
As always, there's an impressive line up of musical talent across the two days including:
Saturday
- Zac & Eliza
- Captain Jack
- Fanny Lumsden
- Jessica Mauboy
- The Mighty Yak
- Nina Las Vegas
Sunday
- Rory Phillips
- Mollie Waters
- Southbound
- Hurricane Fall
- The Wolfe Brothers
More information at tumbafest.com.au or search Tumbafest on Instagram and Facebook.