Tumbafest 2022 is gearing up to be a weekend packed full of entertainment for the entire family on February 26 and 27. "This year is the festival's 25th birthday and there is plenty on offer at the Bendigo Bank Tumbafest," event manager Karly Fynn said. "We have the Costa Berries food ally with a variety of food options for all tastes, the Brennan's Earthmoving Bar, the Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Wine Courtyard featuring a wonderful variety of whites and reds to whet your appetite for the weekend, the courtyard will also feature Ladbroken Distilling Co with their great tasking hand crafted Elixir Gin. "The Hyne Timber Community Markets is one of the largest markets in the region with more than 70 sites, there's sure to be something to catch your interest." The National Recovery and Resilience Agency Expo Precinct will also feature a range of displays including cars and motorhomes. "We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly event and the children's entertainment area is free," Karly said. "There's face painting, a photo booth, puppet shows, giant lawn games, and there will be roving bubble entertainment by Tailfeather Art and some hula hooping fun from Dizzy Dilemma." Workshops include photography, sketching and macrame. The cost is being subsidised by Tumbafest but places are limited and booking essential. As always there is also an impressive lineup of artists ready to entertain the crowds. For more information, to buy tickets or book into the workshops go to tumbafest.com.au.

Keeping you entertained all weekend at Tumbafest

