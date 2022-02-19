Tumbafest has been bringing music and cheer to the banks of the Paddys River in the heart of Tumbarumba every year since 1997. This year's event marks 25 years of hosting hundreds of people over two days. The dedicated committee has brought the event together no matter what is thrown at them. In recent years there have been significant challenges with the bushfires followed by the pandemic. "Tumbafest Inc is an incorporated association made up of hard working volunteers," Tumbafest event manager of four years Karly Fynn said. "The committee meets monthly throughout the year and this flows into weekly meetings as the event approaches. "The event could not happen without these incredible hardworking and dedicated volunteers." This year's event will again look slightly different to previous years thanks to the pandemic but are building on the changes made at the 2021 event. Last year Tumbafest was the first event in the Snowy Valleys region to run following COVID. The main entrance will be located off Lauder Street. All attendees will need to use the QR code to sign in, show proof of vaccination and then exchange their ticket for a wristband. "Attendees will need to take good care of their wristband as this will get them in both days of the festival," Karly said. Tumbafest 2022 will be held on Saturday February 26 and Sunday February 27. Tickets are available online at tumbafest.com.au. Ticket numbers are limited, pre purchase is encouraged.

Tumbafest 2022 to celebrate 25 years

