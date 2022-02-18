news, property, 5 Hovea Place, Springvale

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 8 Situated in a private cul-de-sac position, this unique Springvale property is sure to impress. Accessed via electric gates this property features two separate living quarters making it the perfect home for the large or joint family or those who love to have visitors have an extended stay. Or take the option of renting out the second home or Airbnb for extra income - The options are endless. The beautiful established manicured gardens give the feeling of a private retreat. This property boasts a total of six bedrooms, four living zones, two kitchens, three bathrooms and eight car spaces. The main home features four bedrooms with built-in robes. The main bedroom has a large walk-in robe and open-plan ensuite. Upon entry there's a huge formal lounge or dining room plus separate study area with a unique arched window. The main living/dining area is huge and light filled and features a picturesque round window with a picture-perfect view of the gardens. The stunning kitchen overlooks the living/dining room with a 900mm six-burner gas cooktop, two-drawer dishwasher, large island bench, an abundance of storage plus a walk-in pantry the cook of the house will be in their element. Walk up the stairs and enter the kids rumpus room plus two bedrooms with their own split system air conditioning units ensuring year-round comfort for all. The main bathroom offers ensuite access to the very-large second bedroom with walk-in robe. The under-cover outdoor entertaining area with built-in barbecue and ceiling fan overlooks the beautiful in-ground swimming pool with separate toilet. Walk through the stunning gardens to enter the renovated two-storey cottage which has a rental potential of $380 per week. The cottage features two very large bedrooms, full bathroom with laundry, renovated kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher, large living area, plenty of storage and double carport. Ducted heating and cooling units are installed in both homes and there's a 4kw solar system plus plantation shutters to the main house. Drive through to a 23m x 8m powered shed at the rear of the property plus an area with plenty of space for trailers, caravans or other equipment. Walking around this private oasis, the grounds with gardens that have been maintained exceptionally well, is sure to impress. Set across 6639 square metres of pristine land, this magnificent lifestyle property is located just a short drive from local shops, schools, medical facilities and the heart of Wagga Wagga.

