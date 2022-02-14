sport, local-sport,

Three records were broken in a highly competitive return to the Oasis Aquatic Centre for Wagga Christian College on Friday. William Carmichael (17 and over boys) broke longstanding records in the 50m and 100m freestyle, while Ruby Vidler (12 years girls) also took out a record in the 200m individual medley. Carmichael, Vidler, and Elsie Russell (16 years girls) entered and won every race they qualified for. Head of middle school Alesha Alcorn said Friday's carnival had an excellent atmosphere despite state COVID-19 restrictions limiting numbers. "As a College we were thrilled to be able to invite parents and grandparents to join us at the poolside and there was lots of cheering from the sidelines affirming strong efforts in the pool," she said. Qualifying competitors will compete in Wagga's Zone Swim Carnival on Tuesday, February 22. AGE CHAMPIONS Primary 8 years - Max Gilmour 9 years - Scarlett Looney & Marley Vidler 10 years - Charlotte Jones & Josiah Chapman 11 years - Mia Owers & Liam Robinson 12+ years - Ruby Vidler & Benjamin Robinson Secondary 12 years - Abigail Combs 13 years - Sophie Buchtmann & Jared Owers 14 years - Aaron Tuilau 15 years - Sophia Owers & Bailey Joiner 16 years - Elsie Russell & Bradley Quick 17 years - William Carmichael 18+ years - Amy Combs & Rhys Beeche

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/00cb0991-2386-4063-a09e-d836e0fb2dea.jpg/r2_98_3990_2351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg