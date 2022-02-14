Records fall at Wagga Christian College swim carnival
Three records were broken in a highly competitive return to the Oasis Aquatic Centre for Wagga Christian College on Friday.
William Carmichael (17 and over boys) broke longstanding records in the 50m and 100m freestyle, while Ruby Vidler (12 years girls) also took out a record in the 200m individual medley.
Carmichael, Vidler, and Elsie Russell (16 years girls) entered and won every race they qualified for.
Head of middle school Alesha Alcorn said Friday's carnival had an excellent atmosphere despite state COVID-19 restrictions limiting numbers.
"As a College we were thrilled to be able to invite parents and grandparents to join us at the poolside and there was lots of cheering from the sidelines affirming strong efforts in the pool," she said.
MORE GALLERIES
Qualifying competitors will compete in Wagga's Zone Swim Carnival on Tuesday, February 22.
AGE CHAMPIONS
Primary
8 years - Max Gilmour
9 years - Scarlett Looney & Marley Vidler
10 years - Charlotte Jones & Josiah Chapman
11 years - Mia Owers & Liam Robinson
12+ years - Ruby Vidler & Benjamin Robinson
Secondary
12 years - Abigail Combs
13 years - Sophie Buchtmann & Jared Owers
14 years - Aaron Tuilau
15 years - Sophia Owers & Bailey Joiner
16 years - Elsie Russell & Bradley Quick
17 years - William Carmichael
18+ years - Amy Combs & Rhys Beeche
