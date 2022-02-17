March is going to be a great month for music lovers in Wagga with live music every week. The Wagga RSL Club presents the Wagga School of Arts presentation Magic Music in March every Sunday in March at 5pm in the Basement Theatre. The programme opens the Wagga School of Arts' new and exciting 2022 season. In keeping with Wagga School of Arts' mission statement, to create local entertainment with local talent, Magic Music in March is a showcase of local musicians offering audiences a wide variety of styles, genre and performance to be enjoyed in a relaxed cabaret-style setting with a sparkling wine on arrival to get you in the mood. Opening the show on Sunday March 6 is Double Treble featuring Erin Brown and Andrew Hey who love to present beautifully composed feel-good music and lyrics in a fresh and exciting way. Reckless hit the stage on Sunday March 13, a four-piece band featuring lead vocalist Daryl Day, guitarist Gary Salvestro, Dave Wilson on bass and Rob Campbell on drums. Reckless plays a range of material from Classic Oz as well as much loved international artists who continue to inspire our lives today. The mood changes on Sunday March 20 when the Assai Quartet takes the stage. Informally created by Riverina Conservatorium of Music staff members for a 2021 Live @ Lunch concert in the Civic Theatre. The group's quirky sound and passion for performance embracing the early 17th Century "Trio Sonata" format. Musicians include Kara Williams on Bassoon, Dr Harold Gretton on guitar, Brett Tompson on flute, and Rhiannon Xeros on violin who will present an amazing musical feast for the ears. To finish the Sundays in March the Ozy Outlaws, Don Hillam, Doug Porritt, Gary Salvestro and Pat Sergi, will hit the stage. They will present to the audience the Highwaymen Downunder Tribute Show on Sunday March 27. This show pays tribute to the legends Willy Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson whose brand of outlaw music changed country music forever.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/0f3c7394-170f-4700-8860-a9d57265312f.jpg/r0_579_3264_2423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Live music every Sunday in March thanks to Wagga School of Arts

Clockwise from top left: Ozy Outlaws, Reckless, Erin Brown from Double Treble and Assai Quartet. Pictures: Supplied March is going to be a great month for music lovers in Wagga with live music every week. The Wagga RSL Club presents the Wagga School of Arts presentation Magic Music in March every Sunday in March at 5pm in the Basement Theatre. The programme opens the Wagga School of Arts' new and exciting 2022 season. In keeping with Wagga School of Arts' mission statement, to create local entertainment with local talent, Magic Music in March is a showcase of local musicians offering audiences a wide variety of styles, genre and performance to be enjoyed in a relaxed cabaret-style setting with a sparkling wine on arrival to get you in the mood. Opening the show on Sunday March 6 is Double Treble featuring Erin Brown and Andrew Hey who love to present beautifully composed feel-good music and lyrics in a fresh and exciting way. Reckless hit the stage on Sunday March 13, a four-piece band featuring lead vocalist Daryl Day, guitarist Gary Salvestro, Dave Wilson on bass and Rob Campbell on drums. Reckless plays a range of material from Classic Oz as well as much loved international artists who continue to inspire our lives today. The mood changes on Sunday March 20 when the Assai Quartet takes the stage. Informally created by Riverina Conservatorium of Music staff members for a 2021 Live @ Lunch concert in the Civic Theatre.

The group's quirky sound and passion for performance embracing the early 17th Century "Trio Sonata" format. Musicians include Kara Williams on Bassoon, Dr Harold Gretton on guitar, Brett Tompson on flute, and Rhiannon Xeros on violin who will present an amazing musical feast for the ears. To finish the Sundays in March the Ozy Outlaws, Don Hillam, Doug Porritt, Gary Salvestro and Pat Sergi, will hit the stage. They will present to the audience the Highwaymen Downunder Tribute Show on Sunday March 27. This show pays tribute to the legends Willy Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson whose brand of outlaw music changed country music forever.