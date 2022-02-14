newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Thomas Lemerle remembers all of the 20 bikes he has refurbished. Or, more accurately, he remembers the people who get the bikes and their stories. There's Will, the young tradie who lost his licence. He got a bike so he could get to work. There's Issa who's a local Yazidi refugee. Bikes are his main form of transport. There's the retirees who are getting back into cycling, and there's a woman called Lauren who is recovering from a knee injury. And Andrew, who relied on his bike to get into town. He can list them all. "There's all types [of people]," Mr Lemerle said. "It's basically people in need." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lemerle, 28, is the founder of the Bike Canteen, a volunteer-run not-for-profit aimed at empowering people through all things bicycles. It takes donated bikes, upcycles them and gets them right back to the community. He runs the Bike Canteen - named after the humble school canteen, where everyone is welcome - out of his garage, with housemate Charles Gebhardt and girlfriend Olivia Jones. The idea of refurbishing bikes for people had been percolating for a few years, but Mr Lemerle finally bit the bullet in September. "My dad used to do something similar at Cambridge University when he was there 40 years ago. But he was doing it to make money, and we're not," he said. And it was the pandemic that spurred him to action. "I've always been passionate about bikes, I grew up riding push bikes around Wagga ... and I just got to the point where I wanted to give something back to the community, it's been a pretty crazy couple of years for everyone and I think local community is more important than ever," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/f54949ea-12d7-42c7-b7ef-4889709a89bb.jpg/r3_279_5449_3356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg