STAND in the Park Wagga members showcased their opposition to government COVID-19 mandates by joining a rally in Canberra on Saturday. The members joined a sea of people in a march to Parliament House as part of the Convoy to Canberra protest. Stand in the Park Wagga's Kirsty Matthews said 15 members camped for the protest, while a busload of more than 50 members joined them in Canberra for the Saturday rally. Some attending the rally claimed the crowd swelled to up to 1.5 million people, but ACT Police said there were actually fewer than 10,000 protesters. Mrs Matthews said the event was peaceful as protesters raised their voices to deliver a message to the government to stop making people choose between their jobs and the COVID-19 vaccination. "People need to have a choice, especially when there are so many unanswered questions around the legitimacy of the whole pandemic. We are not saying it doesn't exist, we are saying; are the numbers being recorded accurately?" she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Matthews said protesters are being made out to be radicals and anti-vaxxers, yet they are just "regular people". "We're just people that don't think this is all adding up and we've done the extra research and looking past the information that's put out by the government," she said. "We look towards the epidemiologists and the experts who are yelling from the rooftops that this is not right, like Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Robert Maloney. "They are saying this is going to be a recipe for disaster. This is a brand new form of mRNA technology that's never been used on humans before." Mrs Matthews said it's not about deterring people from having the vaccine but taking back the freedom to choose whether or not to have it without the fear of losing your job. "It should be about choice, especially when it's in an experimental phase," she said. "It's not fair to be forcing all of these harsh mandates. "People are having to choose whether to take their experiment or choose their job and they shouldn't have to." Claire Lawson, from Cookardinia, said many of the people she knows from the Riverina who took part in, or support, the protest, are those who have had first-hand complications following the COVID vaccine. "The majority of people marching had a plethora of stories that need telling, including people from my small Riverina community who are hurting," she said. Yesterday, ACT police made three arrests as officers moved in to evict protesters from their campground at Canberra's Exhibition Park.

