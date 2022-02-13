news, local-news,

A "FULL-FORMAT" supermarket and a liquor store have been locked in for Estella Central shopping centre, with the ground work on the multimillion-dollar development "heavily under way". Raine and Horne commercial real estate agent Dylan Wooden said developers were now at the stage of looking for other possible tenants to come forward. "We have restaurant spaces available, gym spaces, we've got spaces for specialty stalls and other retailers, we've got cafe and takeaway spaces which we are trying to sell, and we have spaces for hairdressers and/or a barber," Mr Wooden said. "We've already got a supermarket secured so we're going to have a full-format supermarket out there. "We also have a liquor store locked in, so now some of the smaller stores we will start looking at with the developer." Mr Wooden said they are also looking closely at locally-owned and run businesses. "We're very much on the shop local, support local as well," he said. "The developer of the site has other shopping centres that are being run and managed extremely well, and they've got extremely great operators in those centres, so obviously we're looking for good quality restaurants, gym operators, other retailers, all of that great stuff." Similarly, Estella, Gobbagombalin and Boorooma Progress Associations president Bruce Durham said the centre will be handy for residents in providing access to everyday things people would otherwise have to go all the way to town for. Mr Durham also agrees that more gymnasiums and hairdressers in those suburbs would go down well. As a northern suburb resident himself, Mr Wooden said they are working closely with developers to ensure they can bring the right businesses to the soon-to-be shopping hub. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are working to see what we need to make things easier for the northern suburb residents," he said. The site is situated at 2/12 Rainbow Drive in what Mr Wooden describes as being a very central spot. "With the Estella Central it's central to all of the northern suburbs there and you've got the university (CSU)," he said. "The position on top of the hill there [where the shopping centre site is] is perfect for anyone to be able to access it. "And, we've got ample parking space so you will be able to drop in after work and grab everything you need and go." Mr Wooden said with groundwork well underway they are now in the process of appointing a builder. "They will hopefully be starting as soon as possible, so we are to see businesses moving in later in the year or early next year, but it's hard to say with the scale of the development," he said. "It's going to take a little time but everybody is ready to get cracking and we want to make sure we're open to business as soon as possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/a4c10475-186e-4f42-9273-823ec218607d.jpg/r0_312_5760_3566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg