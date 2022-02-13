Join the fight to help regional newspapers

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

If you care about newspapers, the role we play in keeping you informed and the future of the independent journalism that makes our community strong, please read our submission to the federal parliamentary inquiry into regional newspapers. As we reported this week, our publisher ACM has painted a stark picture of the crisis facing local newspapers serving the 36 per cent of Australians who live outside the major metropolitan cities. Our submission says the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would have forced the business to stop trading if not for the emergency support of the Morrison government's JobKeeper and Public Interest News Gathering programs. While The Daily Advertiser was one of the ACM newspapers to continue producing a printed edition over the past two challenging years, dozens of our network's other titles serving regional, rural and suburban communities have suspended printing, changed publishing frequency or switched to digital news coverage. A number of small mastheads are unlikely to ever return to print, with ACM telling the inquiry pandemic-related advertising revenue declines have put the viability of 20-30 per cent of the group's remaining 140 titles at risk. The Lower House committee chaired by Victorian Nationals MP Dr Anne Webster and made up of Liberal, Labor and Nationals MPs also heard a massive increase in newsprint prices expected this year poses "perhaps the single biggest threat to the viability of our publishing business after COVID and its economic effects". You might like to read our full (and frank) 5000-word submission. It's sobering stuff, for sure, but it notes ACM's continuing investment in training and new apps and websites, and includes a series of practical recommendations such as tax rebates for regional businesses that advertise in local newspapers, ongoing tax concessions to offset newsprint costs and guaranteed levels of annual federal government advertising in regional papers. Reform of Australia's outdated ownership laws is essential. Current legislation prevents regional media businesses from growing in the same way that metropolitan TV, radio and publishing companies have been allowed to evolve to compete in the age of Netflix. ACM tells the inquiry it's "the only company in the country that is trying to build a 21st century media business to serve regional Australia, but we are doing it with one arm tied behind our back". Proud to be part of Australia's largest independently owned publishing business, we urge you to ask your local federal MP what they are doing to help companies like ACM sustain regional journalism and trusted newspapers like The Daily Advertiser. With the support of our loyal audiences and advertising partners, we are facing up to the challenges. But the regional newspaper industry needs urgent government attention and assistance. Thank you for supporting the local news you trust to keep you connected.